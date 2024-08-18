22-year-old held for raping minor, his father held for threatening victim’s family

New Delhi The sexual assault against the girl comes against the backdrop of national outrage over the sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal on August 9. (Representational photo)

A 22-year-old man was held for allegedly raping and injuring an 11-year-old girl, a tenant of his father’s, in Karawal Nagar, northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. The father was also held for allegedly threatening the girl’s family when they tried to confront him over the incident, police said.

In the incident, which took place last Tuesday, the girl started bleeding from her genitalia due to the sexual assault, police said. She was treated and then counselled, and is currently recuperating at home, a senior police officer said. The accused was arrested on Saturday,a day after the father was arrested on Friday.

The family reported the incident immediately to the police, following which a medical examination of the girl was done and a case was filed.

“A case of rape and criminal intimidation was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act at the Karawal Nagar police station against the accused. The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the girl,” the officer, requesting anonymity, said.

The sexual assault against the girl comes against the backdrop of national outrage over the sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal on August 9, which raised concerns about women’s safety once again.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that the crime took place around 5pm on August 13, when the accused lured the girl from her first-floor residence on the pretext of watching television. The girl’s father irons clothes in Gandhi Nagar for a living, police said, adding he was out for work and the mother was occupied with household chores.

According to the complaint, the accused asked the girl if she wanted to watch a television show in his room on the ground floor and allegedly raped her, threatening her against confiding in her family. Returning home bleeding, she told her family, police said.

“When she along with her parents met the father and told him about his son’s crime, he also threatened them. Thereafter, the family approached the police and informed them about the rape and threats,” DCP Tirkey said.

The police said that the accused and his father are motorcycle mechanics by profession.