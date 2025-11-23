Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

22-year-old woman jumps from 16th floor in Greater Noida housing society

ByMaria Khan
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 04:24 am IST

The deceased, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, worked at a private company and had been sharing the apartment with her four friends. Police said the reason behind what seemed a suicide remains unclear so far as no suicide note was found at the scene.

GREATER NOIDA: A 22-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the 16th floor of her rented flat at a high-rise society in Greater Noida on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Police said that no suspicious circumstances have been found so far in the investigation (Representative photo)
Police said that no suspicious circumstances have been found so far in the investigation (Representative photo)

The deceased, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, worked at a private company and had been sharing the apartment with her four friends. Police said the reason behind what seemed a suicide remains unclear so far as no suicide note was found at the scene.

Shakti Mohan Awasthi, DCP (Central Noida), said: “We received information that a woman had jumped from the balcony of a 16th-floor flat in Tower-5 of a residential society in Surajpur, and a police team rushed to the spot. The girl’s family members were informed and the body was handed over to them after a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.”

Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Surajpur, said that no suspicious circumstances have been found so far in the investigation. The girl’s mobile phone and other relevant items have been sent for forensic examination.”

Police said they were analysing the woman’s call-logs, messages and other aspects that could lead them to the reason behind the suicide, adding that the post-mortem report and a detailed analysis of the mobile phone’s data was awaited.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 22-year-old woman jumps from 16th floor in Greater Noida housing society
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 22-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from her 16th-floor apartment in Greater Noida, with police investigating the unclear circumstances surrounding her death. No suicide note was found, and the woman's mobile phone is being analyzed for clues. She lived with four friends and worked at a private company, hailing from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.