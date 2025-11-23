22-year-old woman jumps from 16th floor in Greater Noida housing society

GREATER NOIDA: A 22-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped from the 16th floor of her rented flat at a high-rise society in Greater Noida on Friday, police said on Saturday. Police said that no suspicious circumstances have been found so far in the investigation (Representative photo)

The deceased, a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, worked at a private company and had been sharing the apartment with her four friends. Police said the reason behind what seemed a suicide remains unclear so far as no suicide note was found at the scene.

Shakti Mohan Awasthi, DCP (Central Noida), said: “We received information that a woman had jumped from the balcony of a 16th-floor flat in Tower-5 of a residential society in Surajpur, and a police team rushed to the spot. The girl’s family members were informed and the body was handed over to them after a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.”

Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Surajpur, said that no suspicious circumstances have been found so far in the investigation. The girl’s mobile phone and other relevant items have been sent for forensic examination.”

Police said they were analysing the woman’s call-logs, messages and other aspects that could lead them to the reason behind the suicide, adding that the post-mortem report and a detailed analysis of the mobile phone’s data was awaited.