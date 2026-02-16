22-yr-old gang hitman arrested, Burari bizman’s murder averted: Delhi cops

With the arrest of a 22-year-old hitman of Kaushal Chaudhary gang, the Delhi Police claimed to have averted the killing of a businessman in north Delhi’s Burari. A China-made automatic PX-30 pistol, five cartridges and a stolen scooter was recovered from Kuldeep Singh’s possession, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harsh Indora said the anti-gang squad (AGS) of crime branch were informed that foreign-based gangsters Pawan Shokeen and Gurdeep were planning to eliminate a Burari businessman and run an organised extortion racket in the area.

They had ordered Singh to kill the businessman. The accused was previously involved in a ₹5 crore extortion-cum-firing incident in Punjab in 2024 and was released from jail in August 2025.

On February 7, the police received a tip-off about Singh’s arrival in Dwarka Sector 17 and he was arrested. Upon search, police said, one PX-30 automatic pistol and one loaded 7.65 mm pistol along with five live cartridges were recovered from his possession. The recovered scooter was stolen from Uttar Pradesh’s Murad Nagar, the DCP said.

Singh’s interrogation revealed that after his father, Chander Shekhar’s murder in 2019 over a property dispute, he dropped out of studies as a BA second year student. He allegedly told police that he started interacting with gangsters and got introduced to the Kaushal Chaudhary gang and Pawan Shokeen.

On Shokeen’s directions, he opened fire in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur over extortion in February 2024. Later, in April that year, he also fired shots in Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy and was arrested, the DCP said.

“Singh was released on bail in August 2025. The recovered automatic weapons were supplied to him on the directions of Gurmeet and Shokeen. He was in regular contact with them via encrypted applications and collected the weapons from Haryana’s Ambala. Gurmeet and Shokeen asked him to kill a businessman of north Delhi’s Burari,” DCP Indora added.