23 Covid-19 patients missing, Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital says

At least 23 Covid-19 patients admitted at north Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital have reportedly gone missing from the hospital between April 19 and May 6, confirmed officials from the hospital administration and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Officials from the north corporation, which runs the hospital, said the 23 patients left without informing authorities. The hospital currently does not know whether these patients have taken admission in other Covid hospitals or have gone home.

This is not the first time that the Hindu Rao Hospital has reported cases of patients who “left against medical advice.” Last year, between June 27 and July 18, five Covid-19 patients had left the hospital without informing authorities.

Mayor of north corporation Jai Prakash said on Saturday the 23 patients did not go missing altogether and left on different dates. “In many cases, patients find better facilities in other hospitals and shift there. This happens in hospitals run by the Delhi government also. The police have been informed so that we can trace the patients as they are Covid positive and can infect others,” said Prakash.

A senior police officer from north district, who did not wish to be named, however, said, “We have not been informed either by the hospital authorities or the concerned civic agency about the missing patients.”

Around 800 patients have been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital ever since it was converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility on April 19.

A senior doctor of Hindu Rao Hospital, who requested anonymity, said poor medical infrastructure and sanitation in the hospital has compelled many patients to move out as soon as they found better facilities. However, in this case, since the hospital does not know whether these patients have actually shifted to other facilities, there is a higher possibility for them to spread the infection. “Around mid-April, when people were desperately running around in search of beds, they were taking admission in any hospital available. But at a time when so many people are dying of the infection, everyone wants the best treatment and facility for their family and most people prefer private hospitals. There is a proper procedure for shifting patients to other hospitals,” said the doctor.

Experts said that it was irresponsible of the authorities to be unaware of the whereabouts of Covid-19 patients at a time when the governments are grappling with a large number of cases.

“There is a reason why Covid-19 patients are asked to isolate themselves from the people around them. This is a highly contagious disease and we still do not know the ways in which people are getting infected. So, it is imperative to contain the disease,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.