Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2023 12:08 AM IST

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a mall in Rajouri Garden, Delhi. One suspect has been arrested, while efforts are on to find others.

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death outside a mall in Rajouri Garden in west Delhi on Tuesday evening following an altercation with a group of people, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday, adding that one of the suspects has been nabbed.

The man was stabbed outside a mall in Rajouri Garden in west Delhi on Tuesday evening following an altercation with a group of people/ (FILE)
The man was stabbed outside a mall in Rajouri Garden in west Delhi on Tuesday evening following an altercation with a group of people/ (FILE)

Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police (west), said the police received a PCR call about the incident on Tuesday evening at Rajouri Garden police station.

“During the inquiry, it was found that the victim, later identified as Mohammad Kaif, had an altercation with some people outside City Square Mall. Kaif was beaten and stabbed by one Sohil (who goes by a single name), a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and his friends. Kaif was later taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment,” said DCP Veer.

The DCP added that a case of murder has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station.

“Sohil, the main accused was nabbed by the police on Wednesday morning, while efforts are on to trace the other suspects. As per the preliminary inquiry, both parties were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Prima-facie, it appears that the tiff started over some minor issue, which is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out