Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death outside a mall in Rajouri Garden in west Delhi on Tuesday evening following an altercation with a group of people, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday, adding that one of the suspects has been nabbed. The man was stabbed outside a mall in Rajouri Garden in west Delhi on Tuesday evening following an altercation with a group of people/ (FILE)

Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police (west), said the police received a PCR call about the incident on Tuesday evening at Rajouri Garden police station.

“During the inquiry, it was found that the victim, later identified as Mohammad Kaif, had an altercation with some people outside City Square Mall. Kaif was beaten and stabbed by one Sohil (who goes by a single name), a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and his friends. Kaif was later taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment,” said DCP Veer.

The DCP added that a case of murder has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station.

“Sohil, the main accused was nabbed by the police on Wednesday morning, while efforts are on to trace the other suspects. As per the preliminary inquiry, both parties were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Prima-facie, it appears that the tiff started over some minor issue, which is yet to be ascertained,” he added.