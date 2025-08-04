24x7 markets and hospital push: CM promises reforms

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, while inaugurating a Jan Seva Kendra (Public Service Centre) at the community centre located in Greater Kailash assembly constituency, said that the government is undertaking a series of administrative reforms and infrastructure upgrades for the development of Delhi and it will ensure that there is no shortage of funds for developmental work. CM Gupta inaugurated the state-of-the-art SSB Multi specialty hospital located at Kailash Colony. (HT PHOTO)

CM Gupta said that over the past five months, the face of Delhi has started to change with accelerated progress in sewage management, drainage, roadwork, water systems, pollution control, and other public services. “We have taken historic decisions to allow markets in Delhi to operate 24×7. With the introduction of a single-window system, administrative processes will be significantly streamlined. Traders will no longer need to make repeated visits to government offices for licences,” Gupta said.

She added that from cleaning a drain, repairing a street, or resolving local drainage issues, her government remains committed to fulfil even the smallest aspirations of Delhi’s citizens.

Later in the day, CM Gupta inaugurated the state-of-the-art SSB Multi specialty hospital located at Kailash Colony. Gupta said that her government is committed to bring back the health system of Delhi on track, which has been languishing for years due to the neglect of previous governments. “The construction work of 24 under-construction hospitals in Delhi has been started on a war footing. Soon these hospitals will not only provide health services to the people of Delhi but will also provide their services at the national and global level,” Gupta said.

She added: “Today, there are not even two beds available per 1,000 people in Delhi. This is in violation of the minimum standard set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In developed countries this number is 5. Our government aims to change this shameful situation and take the health infrastructure of Delhi to international standards. We do not want any patient to die due to lack of treatment,” she added.

The AAP did not respond to repeated requests for a comment.