24x7 water soon, will clean Yamuna in 3 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also released a video to let people know about the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the first year of its third term.
The Delhi government on Tuesday said it will clean the Yamuna river in three years, marking the completion of its first year in power.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also released a video to let people know about the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the first year of its third term.

“One year ago, today, you all gave your son another opportunity to serve everyone. It has been a very tough year, but all the citizens of Delhi have worked together. All of us together have made Delhi a model of success in the world. Today, the Delhi government’s home isolation model, setting up the first plasma bank and oximeter distribution are getting discussed across the world,” he said.

Delhi health and urban development minister Satyendar Jain said after defeating Covid-19, the Delhi government will now focus on cleaning the Yamuna in three years.

Read more: CM Kejriwal writes: As world battled Covid, Delhi stood its ground, fought back

“Nobody believed us when we promised to provide 24x7 electricity, but today, the Delhi government is providing 24×7 electricity to the people of Delhi. Soon, we will also provide 24×7 water supply as well. Kejriwal has given clear instructions to complete the Yamuna cleaning project as soon as possible and we are working day and night for this,” said Jain.

The minister said 1.3 million people got zero water bills during the last year. He also said that 73% of residents got zero electricity bill during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Delhi’s Electric Vehicle policy will help in minimising vehicular pollution, he added.

However, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said despite having a budget of 65,000 crore, the Kejriwal government “failed” to make any significant progress in all the major sectors in the Capital, including health, education, power, water, pollution and even roads.

