25 Delhi schools picked for pilot as MCD plans vital reforms
New Delhi: Twenty five municipal schools will be “upgraded” as part of a pilot project to initiate large-scale reforms in the civic body-run schools in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor’s office has said.
Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday visited Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in H-Block, Ashok Vihar along with senior MCD officials and informed the teachers that the civic body is going to upgrade the educational and physical infrastructure of the schools.
Speaking to the teachers and staff, Saxena said the schools run by the MCD will be improved up to the highest standards by providing the best teaching and technological and physical infrastructure. “For this purpose, as a pilot, 25 schools have already been identified and work will be started at the earliest. The same will gradually be replicated in other schools, he said.
The LG inspected the premises and directed officials concerned to ensure cleanliness, replace broken classroom furniture and upgrade the library.
Meanwhile, Saxena on Sunday visited the Garden of Five Senses at Said-ul-Ajaib village in South Delhi to take stock of the redevelopment work which is supposed to be completed by October 2024. “LG instructed the officials to expedite the work and complete them within six months,” the LG office said in a statement.
The proposed redevelopment work includes providing easy access to the garden, creating public amenities, e-carts and art installations, landscape improvement, solar powered electric installations, new water harvesting system, modernised garbage disposal, online ticketing and CCTV surveillance in the premises.
The LG also asked the officials to develop a dedicated herbal garden for ornamental flowers and a variety of medicinal herbs.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
