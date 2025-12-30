250 UP police personnel to oversee Namo Bharat Corridor

New Delhi: Nearly 250 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Security Force (UP SSF) will be deployed for security duties on the Namo Bharat Corridor under the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) training them in baggage scanning and security gadget handling, officials aware of the matter said. The project envisages three major corridors: Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut, Delhi–Gurugram–Alwar, and Delhi–Panipat–Karnal (HT)

The CISF – responsible for security at airports, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and several vital installations including Parliament House – is conducting the programme at its DMRC Unit’s Training Cell, Kavach, where training for the first batch of 40 personnel has already begun.

“The training programme has commenced at the CISF Unit DMRC, Training Cell Kavach. A total of 40 UP SSF personnel, including one officer of the Commandant rank, are participating in the inaugural batch,” a CISF spokesperson said.

According to officials, NCRTC has sought training for a total of 240 UP SSF personnel in phases, underlining the scale and strategic importance of the Namo Bharat Corridor.

The corridor is India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail system and is designed to connect major urban centres across the National Capital Region with faster and more frequent services.

The project envisages three major corridors — Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut, Delhi–Gurugram–Alwar, and Delhi–Panipat–Karnal — positioning Namo Bharat as a high-speed urban commuter system for the NCR. In September, NCRTC successfully completed a trial run of the Namo Bharat train from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut, covering a distance of 82 km in under an hour. At present, a 55 km stretch of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor is operational. The remaining sections — a 23 km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram and a 4.5 km stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar — are undergoing trial runs ahead of full commissioning.

The Kavach Training Cell conducts courses for CISF screeners deployed with the Delhi Metro, along with in-house screener certification programmes for sensitive installations such as the Parliament House Complex. It also runs first responder and refresher courses to enhance operational preparedness. The facility has previously trained India-based security assistants of the Ministry of External Affairs and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police deployed at Indian missions abroad.

A CISF spokesperson said the first batch of UP SSF personnel is undergoing a six-day specialised course in X-ray baggage inspection systems (X-BIS) and security gadget handling. In October, personnel of the Bihar Armed Police were also trained at the same centre for security operations related to the Patna Metro.