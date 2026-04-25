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25-year-old injured in Karol Bagh firing over personal enmity

A 25-year-old man was shot in Karol Bagh, Delhi, by four assailants linked to a personal rivalry. Police have identified suspects and are conducting raids.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:14 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
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A 25-year-old man was injured after he was allegedly shot near Faiz Road in west Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the early hours of Friday by at least four assailants with whom he appeared to have a longstanding rivalry, police said.

A case was registered at Karol Bagh police station (Photo for representation)

The victim and the accused were riding separate two-wheelers at the time of the firing. A case was registered at Karol Bagh police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, police said.

“Initial probe has revealed that the attack happened over personal enmity. The victim and the alleged accused were known to each other. All four suspects have been identified. Raids are being conducted to arrest them,” said deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Additional DCP (central) Rishi Kumar said that at 3.55am, a medico-legal certificate was received from the hospital associated with Lady Hardinge Medical College regarding a patient admitted with a gunshot injury. The statement of the injured man was recorded, and he provided preliminary details about the attackers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

gunshot injury karol bagh shooting
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