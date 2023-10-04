25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi: Police

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in north east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Police said that a murder case was registered, and a probe has begun.

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Joy Tirkey said that the victim has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Shiv Vihar.

Police said that a control room call was received at 2:15am about a man lying in a pool of blood.

Kumar was rushed to a city hospital where he was declared dead.

The CCTV footage of the area was scanned to ascertain the sequence of events and the identity of those involved.

It was revealed that Kumar was riding a bike when three men on a bike intercepted him.

“CCTV footage shows that they stabbed him multiple times and also crushed his head with a slab,” Tirkey said.

“Family members are being examined. His father is a mason. Further investigation in the case is in progress,” the officer said.

