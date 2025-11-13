26 of 37 Delhi sewage plants meet norms, DPCC tells NGT

A detailed performance audit of all 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the city between July and September this year has found that while 23 STPs complied with prescribed standards in July, the number rose marginally to 26 by September, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The DPCC was responding after the NGT, in February last year, took suo motu cognisance of a news report stating that 75% of the city’s STPs were not meeting the standards prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board . (HT Archive)

The DPCC said the gradual improvement followed multiple inspections and directions issued to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and private concessionaires operating these plants. However, it said 11 STPs continued to violate discharge norms, and action will be initiated against those not meeting standards soon after a methodology to standardise the environmental compensation (EC) is finalised.

The DPCC was responding after the NGT, in February last year, took suo motu cognisance of a news report stating that 75% of the city’s STPs were not meeting the standards prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In its report dated November 7, the DPCC told the NGT that though there has been an improvement, a number of STPs still continue to violate norms.

In its report, the DPCC said that in July, 14 STPs failed to comply with prescribed standards while 23 did. In August, 12 STPs failed to comply and 24 complied, and in September, 10 failed while 26 met the standards. It said action will be taken once a standard methodology for EC is finalised.

“That it is most respectfully submitted that since there was no specific methodology for imposition of Environmental Compensation for non-compliance of prescribed standards by DJB STPs therefore the issue was taken up in the meeting of the Committee for framing the methodology and quantification of Environmental Compensation in its meeting held on October 16, 2025,” the report said, adding that the committee discussed using the formula applied to ‘red category’ or most polluting industries.

The tribunal has been questioning the DPCC and other agencies over poor sewage treatment. Earlier in August this year, the NGT had flagged alarming lapses in sewage treatment and river pollution control, holding agencies accountable for decades of neglect. It said that despite multiple directions and huge investments, untreated sewage continues to flow into the Yamuna and its drains, making a mockery of repeated compliance claims.