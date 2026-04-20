269 booked by Delhi Police in action against drunk driving

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police booked 269 people and impounded 38 vehicles during a three-hour drive against drunk driving across the city late Saturday, police said on Sunday. The drive, conducted between 9pm and midnight, covered all traffic ranges and targeted every category of vehicle on the road, said the police.

The drive, conducted between 9pm and midnight, covered all traffic ranges and targeted every category of vehicle on the road, said the police. “A total of 269 violators were prosecuted, while 38 vehicles were impounded during the operation,” said a traffic police spokesperson.

According to data released by the traffic police, 7,478 drivers have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol since January 1, with 6,844 prosecuted and 634 vehicles impounded so far. Two-wheelers account for the bulk of violations at 4,906 cases, followed by cars at 908 cases, said the police. Others included commercial vehicles.

The crackdown comes amid a series of recent road accidents involving drunk driving in the city. On February 22, a 27-year-old man, allegedly speeding in a car while inebriated, crashed into an electric scooter driven by a 25-year-old delivery agent in Subhash Nagar, killing the man on the spot.

On March 23, a Delhi Police constable was hit and dragged on a car bonnet in Janakpuri. Police said the accused was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred near Bharti College in broad daylight.

On Saturday, a 33-year-old taxi driver was injured after his vehicle was hit by a speeding Tata Harrier from behind in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

Officials said the repeated enforcement drives are part of a zero-tolerance policy, but the rising numbers indicate persistent non-compliance. “Special night checking drives will continue across Delhi to ensure road safety,” a senior officer said.