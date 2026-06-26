26-year-old dies by suicide in Nangloi, alleges domestic abuse

New Delhi A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her house in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Tuesday, leaving behind a video in which she accused her husband and in-laws of harassment, police said on Thursday.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

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DCP (outer) Vikram Singh said, “We were informed about the incident around 11 am on Tuesday. The woman was taken to SGM Hospital where she was declared dead. Since the woman’s marriage was under seven years, the SDM was informed to conduct inquest proceedings. The tehsildar recorded a statement of the woman’s mother, who alleged that her son-in-law would beat her daughter under the influence of alcohol.”

Police said they found two videos recorded by the woman before her death, in which she is reportedly seen alleging domestic abuse by her in-laws.

HT could not independently verify these videos.

Police said an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday and no foul play has been found yet. Based on the video and statement of the woman’s parents, a case has been registered against the husband under BNS Section 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), police added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the woman got married around two-and-a-half years ago and her husband works in the private sector. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the woman got married around two-and-a-half years ago and her husband works in the private sector. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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In one of the videos, police said, the woman is seen crying and telling her parents to take care of her toddler.

Police said they started an inquiry against the husband. “We found that he is undergoing treatment for a life-threatening head injury caused due to an accident a few months ago. During further enquiry, family members of the woman produced two videos recorded by her prior to committing suicide. The videos reflect intense psychological distress and fear for life due to continuous harassment by her husband,” the DCP said.