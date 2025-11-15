Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
28 crore of MCD air pollution control funds unused

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 04:14 am IST

The RTI showed that a CPCB inspection from June this year found that MCD had not held regular meetings of its district and city level monitoring implementation committees.

A Right to Information (RTI) reply from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has shown that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) did not utilise 28.77 crore of its air pollution control funds provided under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) during the last two financial years.

At the start of 2023-24 financial year, MCD had 26.6 crore of the fund left over from the previous year, and was given an additional grant of 8.93 crore, which meant it had over 35 crore to tackle air pollution. However, the RTI reply shows that only 5.19 crore was utilised during the period, leaving 30.11 crore unused by the end of March 2024.

The utilisation of funds dropped further in the 2024-25 financial year. The corporation did not get another grant but earned an interest of 75 lakh, meaning the total air pollution control funds available to it were 30.86 crore. However, it only spent 1.34 crore, leaving 29.5 crore – over 95% of the fund – unused.

The RTI, filed by activist Amit Gupta, also showed that a CPCB inspection from June this year found that MCD had not held regular meetings of its district and city level monitoring implementation committees, and flagged delays in uploading city-level progress reports on the Portal for Regulation of Air-Pollution in Non-Attainment cities, which monitors the implementation of the NCAP.

