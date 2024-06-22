28-year-old conman who picked targets on dating apps, robbed them later, arrested: Delhi Police

A 28-year-old man, who allegedly used dating apps to meet women with the intention to rob them, and his associate were arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday, officers aware of the matter said on Friday. The accused were involved in four robberies, including one in Rohini where a jewellery shop owner was looted at gunpoint in Delhi. (File Photo)

The accused were involved in four robberies, including one in Rohini where a jewellery shop owner was looted at gunpoint, in the Capital.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the accused were identified as Vipin Kamal Kumar and his aide, Rahul Singh, both residents of Mohan Garden.

Police said that on May 31, a 28-year-old woman approached them and said that she met a man, who identified himself as Jatin, on a dating app two days ago, and both of them started talking. He asked her to meet him at her house when she was alone. On May 30, she invited him over, but he came with his friend, the woman added.

“The accused took the victim to her room where he and his friend tied up her hands and legs, and covered her mouth with a tape. The accused thrashed her and robbed her of her gold jewellery, phone and ₹5,000 in cash,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a team led by inspector Kamlesh Kumar started a probe.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage near the victim’s house and found that the two suspects came in a white Creta. The call details records of the suspect’s phone number were also obtained and analysed. It revealed that he also spoke to another woman based in Rohini. On further probe, police found that that the suspect also robbed the second woman using the same modus, the officer added.

The 46-year-old women from Rohini told police that she was separated from her husband. She lived with her two school-going children. She met the suspect on the dating app in February and he introduced himself as Sunil Nagi. He went to her house along with his associate when she was alone, and tied her up, thrashed her and robbed her. She was scared and didn’t report the matter to police fearing for her children’s safety. However, she later reported the matter on June 19, the officer said.

With the help of technical and human surveillance, the investigators on Tuesday first tracked down Rahul, who was apprehended from outside Safdarjung Hospital. During interrogation, Rahul shared details of Vijay and he was arrested from Vipin Garden, DCP Singh said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Vijay was first arrested in 2016 for allegedly robbing cash from a man in Anand Vihar. Subsequently, he was arrested in 2018 and 2020 for committing robbery at jewellery shops at gunpoint. In 2022, he was arrested again when he was found with a stolen scooter.

“The duo confessed about their involvements in all these incidents. They also revealed that through this app, they used to contact women to rob them to mint easy money,” DCP Singh said.