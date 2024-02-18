29 injured in Delhi pandal collapse

At least 29 people were injured after a temporary structure collapsed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi on Saturday morning, officials aware of the matter said. No casualties have been reported so far, they added. New Delhi, India - Feb. 17, 2024: NDRF, along with the Delhi Police and fire department, carries out rescue operations after a temporary structure gets collapsed inside JLN Stadium, injuring several workers in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Ankit Chouhan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south), said that the police control room received a call on the pandal collapse that took place around 11.50 am. It is yet to ascertained that what led to the collapse of the structure, he said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“After arriving on the spot, police found that a 30X60 sqft German hanger was erected for a wedding ceremony near gate number 2 of the stadium. Several labourers who were working there got trapped under the structure following the incident. Local residents and sportsmen present near the spot immediately rescued them,” the DCP added.

“The pandal booking was done under the name of one Rajesh Jain and permission was duly granted to set up the temporary structure by the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium administration,” he said.

“A case under relevant sections will be registered soon,” he added.

“Among those injured, 18 have been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre and 11 to Safdarjung Hospital. One of the injured people, who was admitted to AIIMS, had to undergo a surgery as his condition was critical,” the DCP said.

Rima Dada, spokesperson, AIIMS, said that the hospital started receiving patients from the accident spot at 11.52 am and the last patient was admitted to the emergency department at 12.37 pm. No casualty has been reported, she added.

“Seven patients were admitted with severe injuries and 11 reported moderate injuries. The patients are undergoing treatment right now,” she said.

A senior Delhi Police official who did not wish to be named said, “The site has been inspected by forensic science laboratory and crime teams. There is no reason to seal the site as mens rea has not yet been proved. The marriage ceremony is scheduled to be held next week. Police have no reason to object to the preparations. If the person who booked the venue wishes to hold the celebrations in the same spot, then he can go ahead with it.”

An officer of the Sports Authority of India, who did not want to be named and whose office is located on the stadium premises, said that the process of application for erecting temporary structures inside certain areas of the stadium is done online. “One can do the booking from the stadium’s portal after depositing the requisite charges. The venue was booked by a Chhatarpur resident, who procured the required permission for 12 days — from February 13 to February 24. The exact date of marriage is not known. Unless other agencies object, the person can again set up a temporary structure within the stipulated time,” he said.