Three men were detained on Sunday for allegedly shooting two others dead in northeast Delhi’s Pratap Nagar on Friday, police said. 3 detained for shooting 2 men in Pratap Nagar

Senior police officers did not reveal identities of the detained suspects, as they have not been arrested formally and their interrogation was underway. “Raids are being conducted to nab at least two more suspects, who were physically present at the crime scene. Interrogation of the arrested people would help us ascertain the exact motive behind the double murder,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Sudhir Kumar alias Bunty, 35, and his friend Radhey Prajapati, 30. Police said the two men were sitting outside a parking lot for e-rickshaws and bikes in C-Block, Pratap Nagar at around 7pm on Friday, when the attackers arrived and fired multiple rounds.

There was some conflict between the two men and the other group around a week ago. Police believed the double murder was a fallout of the conflict. Sudhir and Prajapati had been convicted for a 2015 murder in Loni earlier and spent 10 years in jail before being released six months ago, police said.