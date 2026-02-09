3 found dead in parked car on NW Delhi flyover

Two men and a woman were found dead inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover in northwest Delhi under mysterious circumstances on Sunday afternoon, police said, adding that while the two men knew each other, there is, as yet, no established link between them and the woman. Police said they had to break open the car, as it was locked from inside. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Investigators privy to the case said they suspect the deaths may be the result of suicide by poisoning, as no visible external injuries, ligature marks or signs of struggle were found on the bodies. However, they stressed that all possibilities, including foul play, are being examined.

Police said a PCR call was received at around 3.50pm after passing motorists noticed a car parked on the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover with three occupants lying motionless inside. When there was no response from the occupants, the matter was reported to the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said a police team was immediately rushed to the spot. “When we checked, the occupants were not responding. We had to break open the car, following which it was confirmed that all three had died,” he said.

Police said the 76-year-old man was the car’s owner, who was travelling with the 47-year-old man. Both were residents of Baprola village and knew each other, officials said. The third victim was a 40-year-old woman from Jahangirpuri. Police said they are still trying to ascertain how the woman was connected to the two men.

A senior police officer said there were no visible injuries on any of the bodies and no signs suggesting robbery or the involvement of an external person. “Prima facie, it appears that they may have consumed some substance, but we are not ruling out any possibility at this stage. We are contacting family members to piece together the sequence of events,” the officer said.

Investigators also noted that the car, a Tata Tigor, appeared to have been parked at the spot for several hours before it was noticed by passersby.

CCTV footage and traffic camera recordings from around the flyover and adjoining roads are being scanned. Police said further details would emerge after post-mortem reports and toxicology results are received.