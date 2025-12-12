Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

3 held for duping a 71-year-old woman of 49 lakh in an investment fraud

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 04:30 am IST

The three were arrested following investigation into a case registered on the complaint of a 71-year-old woman who was cheated of ₹49 lakh through psychological manipulation, impersonation of law enforcement officials, and sophisticated digital deception, the officers said.

New Delhi: Three men were arrested by the cyber cell of Delhi Police crime branch for their alleged involvement in digital arrest and investment fraud schemes, senior police officers said on Thursday.

The gang members impersonated police officers and government officials (Representative photo)
The gang members impersonated police officers and government officials (Representative photo)

The three were arrested following investigation into a case registered on the complaint of a 71-year-old woman who was cheated of 49 lakh through psychological manipulation, impersonation of law enforcement officials, and sophisticated digital deception, the officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Aditya Gautam said that through technical investigation and human intelligence gathering, three suspects were identified. However, they were absconding from their residential addresses and frequently changing their locations to evade arrest. Investigators continued tracking their locations and finally arrested the three suspects from different places in Lucknow over a period of last one week.

The arrested men were identified as Arjun Saini, 20, Vimlesh (single name),19, and Mohammad Abeed alias Mubashir, 20 – all residents of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The three were part of a cyber fraud syndicate three members of which were earlier arrested by the crime branch.

The gang members impersonated police officers and government officials, a key hallmark of digital arrest fraud, to intimidate victims. The victims were coerced into transferring large sums of money under the false threat of legal consequences. The cheated money was laundered through multiple layers of bank accounts, followed by rapid ATM withdrawals, said Gautam, sharing details of the syndicate’s modus operandi.

“The accused recruited poor and unemployed youth to open and operate mule accounts, enabling smooth siphoning of crime proceeds,” he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 3 held for duping a 71-year-old woman of 49 lakh in an investment fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Three men were arrested by Delhi Police's cyber cell for involvement in digital arrest and investment fraud, targeting a 71-year-old woman who lost 49 lakh. They impersonated law enforcement to manipulate victims into transferring money. The suspects, part of a larger syndicate, were tracked down in Lucknow after evading arrest.