3 injured as Porsche on wrong-side crashes into Brezza in Pitampura

Three people were injured after a Porsche car coming from the wrong side collided head-on with a Brezza early Sunday in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area, a police officer said. Mangled remains of Porsche that crashed into a Brezza near GD Goenka School, Pitampura, on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“A PCR call was received around 5.30 am at Maurya Enclave police station regarding the accident where a Porsche coming from the NSP side towards RP Chowk collided with a Brezza car near GD Goenka School, Pitampura,” said DCP (Northwest) Aakanksha Yadav.

Parth Gambir, who was in Brezza, sustained injuries and was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Shalimar. His co-occupant, Raghav Mathur, received minor injuries and was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital. The Porsche driver, whose identity the police did not share, received minor injuries and was also taken to the same hospital.

Police said no case was registered as they did not receive any formal complaint. “We are waiting for a formal complaint. It is not a case of drink and driving,” said an officer who did not wish to be named.

When asked about wrong-side driving, the officer said police are conducting an inquiry and will take appropriate legal action.

“Both vehicles have been seized, and a legal proceeding is underway,” said the DCP.

According to police, more than 125 first information reports (FIRs) were lodged in the first 16 days of January when Delhi Police began booking motorists for wrong-side driving, with criminal cases being pursued only in instances where the violation posed a risk to life, could cause an accident, or created significant congestion. Earlier, wrong-side driving attracted only a monetary penalty.