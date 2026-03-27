3 juveniles kill factory worker for refusing to give ₹2,000, apprehended

New Delhi: Three minor boys were apprehended on Thursday for allegedly stabbing to death a 32-year-old factory worker in Bawana after he refused to give ₹2,000 demanded by the juveniles, a senior police officer said. The minors, aged between 14 and 16 years, were booked for murder and robbery at the Bawana police station. (Representative photo)

The minors, aged between 14 and 16 years, were booked for murder and robbery at the Bawana police station and the knife used in the crime was also recovered, said Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami. According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night at M-Block park in outer Delhi’s Bawana Sector-3, when the deceased, identified as Pramod, 32, was encountered by the juveniles.

“Munish Ali told the police that when he and his friend Pramod were returning home from a factory at Bawana industrial area, three unidentified boys approached them and demanded ₹2,000. Upon refusal, an altercation broke out between the teenagers and Pramod, during which one of the assailants took out a knife and stabbed him in his neck before fleeing,” the DCP said.

“The knife stuck in Pramod’s neck. He was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki hospital in Pooth Khurd with the help of locals, where the doctors declared him brought dead,” the police officer said.

The DCP said that with the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footage, all three teenagers involved in the crime were identified and apprehended. “They confessed to stabbing the man,” the officer added.

Pramod lived with Ali at a rented apartment in Indraj Colony, Bawana.