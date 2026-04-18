3 rescued dogs to return to adoptive parents after Delhi HC order

The emotional bond between a person and an adopted pet cannot be overlooked, the Delhi High Court observed while directing the original owner of three female toy Pomeranians to hand over their custody to the adoptive parents. They were initially handed over to an NGO and subsequently placed with adoptive parents.

A bench of justice Girish Kathpalia, in a three-page order passed on Thursday, noted that the issue could not be treated on par with the custody of an inanimate object and that it was essential to consider the emotional trauma the voiceless animals would suffer if separated from their adoptive parents.

“The issue of custody of the rescued dogs, or for that matter any animal, cannot be treated at par with the issue of custody of an inanimate object. One cannot ignore the emotional bond that gets created between the person adopting the pet and the pet itself. Presently, the issue before this Court is the emotional trauma which those voiceless animals would be undergoing after being separated from their adoptive parents (the present petitioners),” the order read.

The case being heard arose after three female toy Pomeranians – Misthi, Coco, and Cotton – were rescued by the Delhi Police from the original owner’s premises, where several animals were allegedly kept in deplorable conditions.

They were initially handed over to an NGO and subsequently placed with adoptive parents.

However, the original owner later sought their return, and a trial court, through orders in August 2025 and January 2026, directed that custody be restored to him.

Challenging this, the adoptive parents approached the Delhi High Court, stating that the dogs had settled with them and responded to their given names.

During the hearing, the original owner expressed willingness to hand over custody to the adoptive parents, subject to the condition that if he is ultimately acquitted, the dogs may be returned to him. With the consent of the parties, the bench modified the trial court’s orders and directed the original owner to hand over custody to the adoptive parents.