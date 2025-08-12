Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
30-yr-old held for staging firing at workplace

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 05:10 am IST

Police said the builder called his associate and a minor to fire at his office, to falsely implicate a financier he owed money to.

A 30-year-old builder, Mohd Anish, was arrested for allegedly staging a fire incident at his office in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on Saturday. Police said the builder called his associate and a minor to fire at his office, to falsely implicate a financier he owed money to.

Ashish Mishra, DCP (Northeast) said, “We received a call that firing took place outside a builder’s office and a window was found broken. Teams were formed to catch the assailants.”

With the help of CCTV footage, one of the assailants identified as Md Mursleen (25) was caught, police added.

During investigation, Mursleen revealed the builder had orchestrated the firing and provided them with the weapon. Police said Anish has been arrested and added that and the juvenile was also apprehended.

Anish confessed he staged the attack to avoid repaying a debt.

