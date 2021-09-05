312 from around the country join Delhi Police

312 young men and women joined the Delhi police as constables on Saturday after completing their training at the Police Training College (PTC) in Jharoda Kalan.

Among the new recruits are 11 post graduates, 116 graduates, three B. Tech graduates and one BBA & BCA degree holders each.

Delhi police officers said there were 171 candidates who were appointed as constables on compassionate grounds (in place of their relatives who lost their lives on duty).

Delhi police, in a statement, said the young constables were selected from different parts of the country in a bid to make it a cosmopolitan force.

There were 93 constables from Delhi, 88 from Haryana, 60 from UP, 39 from Rajasthan, four from Maharashtra, two from Himachal Pradesh, 20 from the seven Northeast states and one each from Uttarakhand, Punjab, Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.