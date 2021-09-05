Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 312 from around the country join Delhi Police
delhi news

312 from around the country join Delhi Police

Among the new recruits are 11 post graduates, 116 graduates, three B. Tech graduates and one BBA & BCA degree holders each.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2021 03:55 AM IST
Delhi police, in a statement, said the young constables were selected from different parts of the country in a bid to make it a cosmopolitan force.(ANI)

312 young men and women joined the Delhi police as constables on Saturday after completing their training at the Police Training College (PTC) in Jharoda Kalan.

Among the new recruits are 11 post graduates, 116 graduates, three B. Tech graduates and one BBA & BCA degree holders each.

Delhi police officers said there were 171 candidates who were appointed as constables on compassionate grounds (in place of their relatives who lost their lives on duty).

Delhi police, in a statement, said the young constables were selected from different parts of the country in a bid to make it a cosmopolitan force.

There were 93 constables from Delhi, 88 from Haryana, 60 from UP, 39 from Rajasthan, four from Maharashtra, two from Himachal Pradesh, 20 from the seven Northeast states and one each from Uttarakhand, Punjab, Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi completes inoculation of 10mn with at least one shot

Mismanagement worsens chaos at Ashram Chowk

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot challenges order in BJP MLA Gupta’s suit

IMD forecasts more intense rains, Delhi headed for wettest monsoon in a decade
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP