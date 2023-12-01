314+ hectares of south Ridge encroached in Delhi

Over 314 hectares (ha) of the Southern Ridge — spread across areas from Rajokri, Asola-Bhatti in southwest Delhi to Pul Prahladpur in the southeast and considered a part of the Capital’s green lung — are yet to be cleared of encroachments, according to the latest report submitted by the state forest department to the National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed Oversight Committee (OC), according to official documents, people aware of the matter, and a spot check by HT.

New Delhi, India - Dec. 1, 2023:

These encroachments include temporary structures such as hutments and tents, and multi-storey buildings and farmhouses, the data showed. The report specifies action undertaken by the forest department in 19 villages that form part of the 6,200-hectare Ridge.

Only around 84 hectares of the 398 hectares have been cleared since 2019, when the department first took action on the ground said the report, which was submitted on November 14 during the seventh meeting of the OC.

The OC was formed in 2021 to oversee encroachment removal in the Ridge. It is headed by the director general forest and special secretary (DGF&SS) under the Union environment ministry and comprises secretaries from the revenue and forest departments, Delhi’s principal chief conservator of forest, deputy commissioners, police officers and members from the Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehradun.

HT on Friday visited parts of the Ridge and found that the encroachments had expanded deep into the densely forested patches of the land, and were separated only by a boundary wall in some areas — including at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, which is the city’s only sanctuary. Two villages — Devli and Tughlakabad in south Delhi — were found densely packed with structures that have sprouted over the years.

“The committee observed that out of a total encroached land area of 398.61 ha, only 83.828 has been removed to date. The chairman, Oversight Committee, expressed strong displeasure on the slow pace of progress of encroachment removal in the ridge area,” said the minutes of the meeting, dated November 17, a copy of which HT has seen. Forest department data also showed since the last OC meeting in May, only 1.46 ha of forest land had been cleared of encroachments. The OC directed the deputy conservator of forest (south) and the district magistrate to intensify action.

The forest department has been carrying out anti-encroachment drives in the Ridge since 2019, following an NGT order in 2015 in the matter of Sonya Ghosh vs Govt of NCT Of Delhi & Others. Ghosh had petitioned for the removal of all encroachments.

The Ridge in Delhi — an extension of the Aravallis — is divided into four parts that are not connected. These include the Central Ridge, the Northern Ridge, the South Central Ridge, and the Southern Ridge, the last one being the largest of the four.

Data submitted by the forest department showed encroachments in 19 villages that form part of the Southern Ridge in south Delhi — including Tughlakabad, Rajpur Khurd, Chattarpur, Dera Mandi, Jaunapur, Ayanagar, Satbari, Saidulajab, Maidangarhi, Neb Sarai, Asola, Bhatti, Rangpuri, Sahurpur, Devli, Rajokri, Ghitorni, Mahipalpur, and Pul Prahladpur.

Out of the 314.7 ha still under encroachment, the highest — 44.1 ha falls in Asola, adjacent to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, according to the report. This is followed by 38.1 ha in Bhatti village, 37.8 ha in Devli and 31.6 ha of forest land in Tughlakabad. The villages that are nearly free of encroachments currently include Mahipalpur (1.43 ha) and Ghitorni (1.39 ha).

A senior forest official said a large chunk of the encroachments removed so far include jhuggis and smaller structures.

However, more permanent structures such as multi-storey buildings part of full-fledged colonies are a challenge. “We require assistance from Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Dusib) to first rehabilitate the people living in these areas,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

The minutes showed that Dusib was directed to facilitate this rehabilitation swiftly. “Encroachment removal from forest areas cannot be delayed... encroachers and Dusib should cooperate with the forest department,” the report said.

‘Legal’ occupants

On Friday, HT’s visits to Tughlakabad, Devli and Asola — some of the worst-affected pockets due to encroachment — revealed that human settlements had mushroomed in these areas.

Residents, however, argued they had the necessary documents to prove they were legal occupants. “The land was purchased by us and we have a legal water and electricity connection. We have voting rights, so how can someone come decades later and say this house was built on forest land?” asked Shamim Khan, 50, a resident of Tughlakabad village.

A view from the top of the Tughlakabad Fort showed the fort’s grand walls were the only enclosures separating the residential sprawl from the green patches of the Ridge.

A few kilometres down the road, Devli near Sangam Vihar has also grown accustomed to views of the Ridge from their balconies, with multi-storeyed houses dotting the skyline.

Ram Chandra, 65, who has been residing in the area for nearly three decades, said houses existed in the area long before he arrived from Uttar Pradesh. “There were no forests... and the forest land nearby has remained undisturbed,” said Chandra, adding he was certain his property was legal.

Activist Sonya Ghosh said the data showed a complete disregard for the green court’s orders. “There is a clear lack of intent from agencies. Each department is blaming the other, but in the meantime, the encroachments are only increasing,” said Ghosh.

