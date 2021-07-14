34 oxygen plants to come in Delhi hospitals by October 31, LG reviews progress

At least 34 more pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants are likely to be commissioned in different hospitals in the city by October 31, said a senior official in Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal’s office on Wednesday. Of the 34 PSA plants, 30 will be in hospitals run by the Delhi government and four in central government hospitals.

On Wednesday, Baijal chaired a review meeting on the installation of 160 PSA oxygen plants in the city, which are to be installed in both government and private sector hospitals this year and collectively produce more than 148 metric tonne (MT) of medical oxygen per day, said the official who did not wish to be identified.

Baijal stressed on strictly sticking to the deadlines for each plant and ensuring that a situation, such as the last and the worst wave of Covid-19 so far in the Capital, does not get repeated, said the official.

“The LG’s office was informed that a total of 160 PSA plants with a capacity of 148.11MT were being installed in various government and private hospitals of the city. The LG enquired how the figure of 160 plants was arrived at, to which it was informed that the figure was based on the requirement of around 150MT submitted by hospitals,” said the official.

While 66 PSA plants, including 17 under the PM-CARES fund, are being set up in state-run hospitals, 10 are being installed in central government and 84 in private hospitals. Of the 66 plants planned in Delhi government hospitals, 36 have been commissioned, 27 are expected to be unveiled by August 31, and three more by October 31, said the official.

“Six out of the 10 plants to be installed in central government hospitals have already been commissioned. The remaining four are to be commissioned by August 15,” he said.

“In private hospitals, 37 out of 84 plants have been commissioned while work is in progress for the remaining 47 plants,” said the official.

“Even as the work on plants in public hospitals is being closely monitored and executed, it was felt that a fixed timeline was necessary to be obtained from the private hospitals also and be monitored by the government so as to ensure that plants are installed and made operational in time, before any eventuality. He (Baijal) also stressed upon monitoring and completing preparatory works in cases where final commissioning was dependent upon arrival of the oxygen plants,” said the official.

The official added, “The LG directed to monitor the timelines committed by the hospitals and said that he would again review the status accordingly. The LG, while appreciating the efforts being undertaken, reiterated that the situation faced during the last wave should not be repeated.”

In April, Delhi witnessed an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases which left the healthcare infrastructure in the city overwhelmed. At its peak, Delhi added 25,294 new Covid-19 cases on an average daily for the seven days ending April 23.

A severe crisis of medical oxygen made matters worse. While the Capital’s demand was around 700MT per day, it received between 300MT and 500MT for around 10 days even as it witnessed the worst of the wave. In normal times, Delhi’s oxygen consumption on a daily basis is around 250MT, said senior government officials.