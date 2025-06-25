3.4k potholes filled in single day PWD push

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday claimed to have repaired 3,433 potholes across the city in a single-day blitz, just ahead of the monsoon. PWD workers fix a pothole on a road in the presence of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma during the 24-hour pothole repair drive on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The extensive operation was carried out over the entire PWD road network, spanning arterial routes, internal lanes, and accident-prone stretches, the agency said.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma, who monitored the drive on-ground, visited multiple sites including Saket, where he reviewed early morning progress. “By 11am, we had filled half the targeted potholes. Our aim is to give Delhi good roads once again,” he told reporters in the morning.

Verma criticised the previous government for allowing road quality to deteriorate.

“Delhi used to be known for its good roads and people going out of Delhi’s boundaries would realise that they have left Delhi (due to poor roads). But now, you can tell you’ve entered Delhi because of the potholes. We’re reversing that,” he said.

Verma said the one-day mission involved over 1,000 workers, 200 maintenance vans equipped with advanced compactors and ready-mix material, and supervision by 70 assistant engineers and 150 junior engineers. Repairs were carried out across three zones — east, south, and north Delhi — with each pothole taking about 20 minutes to fill.

PWD officials said the potholes across the city were identified through citizen complaints, zonal surveys, and drone mapping in the day leading to the drive. Each repair was documented with geo-tagged, time-stamped photographs to ensure transparency and accountability, an official aware of Tuesday’s drive said.

Verma also stressed long-term road redevelopment by recarpeting.

“So far, around 150km of road network has been completely recarpeted, while work on another 100km is under progress. We have set a target of redeveloping around 500km of road network by March 2026. With the revamp of road network, the potholes will significantly go down,” the minister said, linking pothole formation to “poor construction practices by earlier administrations.”

MLAs and ministers were deployed in their constituencies to oversee the progress. The PWD said the timing of the campaign was crucial, as potholes tend to become dangerous during the monsoon, especially for two-wheeler riders.

“Potholes are known to become safety hazards during rains, especially for two-wheeler riders. With this timely repair drive, the government aims to significantly reduce accident risks, waterlogging complaints, and commuter discomfort,” Verma added.