34-year-old arrested for raping 5-year-old girl in Shahbad Dairy

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl living in the same building as him in Shahbad Dairy area in outer Delhi and later threatening her earlier this week, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on June 23 and came to light later that day after the girl complained about pain in her lower body and finally revealed what happened to her parents. (Representational image)

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The incident took place on Tuesday (June 23) and came to light later that day after the girl complained about pain in her lower body and finally revealed what happened to her parents.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and booked under sections 65 (rape), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, the police said.

According to police aware of the investigation, the girl and the accused live in the same building in Shahbad Dairy. On Tuesday afternoon, the 34-year-old, who loads goods into trucks and other vehicles, allegedly lured the girl into his room with the offer of biscuits, said police, citing what the victim had told her family.

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{{^usCountry}} There, he raped the girl, giving her a bath afterwards to cover up the crime. He then threatened to harm her and her family if she told anyone about what happened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There, he raped the girl, giving her a bath afterwards to cover up the crime. He then threatened to harm her and her family if she told anyone about what happened. {{/usCountry}}

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When the victim returned home, she did not tell her family members but, by evening, began complaining of pain. Her mother decided to take her to a nearby hospital. On the way, when the mother asked the reason for the pain, the girl told her about the incident. Thereafter, the family called the police control room and reported the crime.

The victim was taken for medical examination at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital. The spot inspection was conducted by the police, said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Shobhit D Saksena.

“Based on the complainant’s statement, the medico-legal certificate (MLC) and the spot findings, a prima facie offence was made out and an under sections 65(2)/351(2)/115(2) of the BNS and section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station. The accused was arrested and further investigation is in progress,” added the DCP.

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The incident comes just one day after a cab driver allegedly kidnapped a 10-year-old girl sleeping on a footpath with her family in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur area and raped her inside the vehicle in Mandi area, before killing her and dumping her body in a forested area on the Gurugram-Faridabad route. The accused was arrested later on Monday from west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area.