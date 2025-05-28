36-year-old Delhi bizman booked for attacking wife when confronted with girlfriend

NEW DELHI The businessman was booked. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police have booked a 36-year-old businessman, who, along with his girlfriend, allegedly thrashed his 34-year-old wife at a Vasant Kunj residence on Monday, and allegedly divorced the woman with triple talaq, officials aware of the matter said.

According to the FIR filed by the police, the couple was married in October 2014, and has an eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son. The woman allegedly came to know of her husband and the presence of another woman at a residence in the locality and confronted them there on May 18.

“When I confronted him, he told me that he was in a relationship with that woman. He then said that with my friend as witness, he is divorcing me and said ‘Talaq Talaq Talaq’,” the woman alleged, adding that the man then threatened to kill her and asked his girlfriend to bring a knife, as per the FIR.

The woman said that she returned home, also in Vasant Kunj, and called the women’s cell. Officials from the cell allegedly told the husband not to stay at home for a few days, but he allegedly visited multiple times to take his belongings, the woman alleged. “On Sunday, he came again with a woman and beat me up in front of my kids,” she alleged.

In a video of the incident, a woman—who had come with the husband—was seen hitting the complainant as her son ran towards her. The husband was seen asking the person taking the video to stop recording. It was, however, unclear whether the woman in the video was the girlfriend.

Based on a complaint, police filed a case under section 115 (2) (causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and Section 4 of the Protection of Muslim Women (Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.