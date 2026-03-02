A 31-year-old man, along with three others, have been arrested for allegedly stabbing his in-laws over a dispute at a private hospital in central Delhi’s Turkman Gate area last week, police said. The man’s wife was admitted to the hospital at the time and the arrested accused told police that the attack was pre-planned. 4 held for Turkman Gate hospital stabbing

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Anant Mittal said that the incident took place on February 24, when Wasim and his mother had gone to the hospital to meet his wife. An argument broke out between Wasim and his in-laws, which escalated into a physical scuffle between him and his wife’s brother.

“Wasim then called his brother Faeem, 33, who also brought his friends Salman, 27, and Mohammad Ali, 23. The three allegedly attacked the woman’s brother with knives, stabbing him in the stomach and causing serious injuries. When the woman’s father and uncle intervened, the four men attacked them as well. The accused then fled,” DCP Mittal said.

Based on a complaint by the woman’s father, a case of attempt to murder and voluntarily causing injuries by dangerous weapons was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 109 and 118 at Chandni Mahal police station.

Through CCTV footage from the nearby areas, the four were arrested on Wednesday. All four accused are residents of old Delhi’s Chandni Mahal, police said.

During the interrogation, Wasim told police that he often had arguments with his wife and believed that her brother was influencing her, the DCp said.

“Wasim admitted that he had decided to attack his brother-in-law so he would stop interfering in his family matters. Upon learning that he would be at the hospital, Wasim chose to execute the plan. Faeem said he had asked Salman to bring a knife,” added Mittal.

Police have seized three knives and the scooter on which the three accused arrived.