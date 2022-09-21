Home / Cities / Delhi News / 4 killed as speeding truck runs over them in Delhi’s Seemapuri

4 killed as speeding truck runs over them in Delhi’s Seemapuri

delhi news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 09:35 AM IST

Police identified those killed as Mohammad Karim, 52, Chhote Khan, 25, Shah Alam, 38, who were from Seemapuri, and Rahul, 45, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad

Two people died on the spot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

Four people sleeping on a road divider were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck ran over them in Delhi’s Seemapuri around 1.50am on Wednesday.

Deputy police commissioner R Sathiyasundaram said that the truck was being driven rashly. “Out of those six victims, four were shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital...while two people died on the spot, one person was declared brought dead and another succumbed to his injuries during primary treatment,” said Sathiyasundaram.

He identified those killed as Mohammad Karim, 52, Chhote Khan, 25, Shah Alam, 38, who were from Seemapuri, and Rahul, 45, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad. “Two injured persons under treatment are Manish, 16, of Sahibabad, and Pradeep Kumar, 30, of Tahirpur in Delhi,” said Sathiyasundaram.

Sathiyasundaram said that they have registered a case at the Seemapuri Police Station and formed teams to trace the vehicle and arrest the truck driver.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
