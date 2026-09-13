40-year-old held for abducting, raping 9-year-old in Swaroop Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping his nine-year-old neighbour, a distant relative, at his room in north Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The accused had been living in a room adjacent to their flat for around seven months, said police.

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The accused had been living in a room adjacent to their flat for around seven months. Police said he allegedly kidnapped the Class 3 student while she was asleep, carried her to his house and raped her. Investigators familiar with the case details said he also threatened the victim after the assault.

According to police, the accused had come to Delhi from the family’s native village around seven months ago in search of work. The family, the officials said, helped him find a room next to their flat and also involved him in their business.

He frequently visited the family’s home and had access to the household, the officers cited above said.

He allegedly entered the house on Monday night and saw the girl sleeping. “He allegedly picked her up and quietly took her to his room without alerting the other family members,” an officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} During the incident, the girl’s younger sister allegedly entered the room and later told their mother about what she had seen, following which the family approached the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the incident, the girl’s younger sister allegedly entered the room and later told their mother about what she had seen, following which the family approached the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the family’s complaint, the Swaroop Nagar police registered a case under sections relating to rape and kidnapping, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Police said the girl was taken for a medical examination and was later counselled. The accused was produced before a Rohini court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

Police said they are investigating the incident and recording the statements of the girl and other family members.