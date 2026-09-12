Man sentenced to 20 years’ jail for minor’s rape

Gurugram: A city court sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday after holding him guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, police said on Friday. The court pronounced him guilty on Wednesday based on the evidence and witness depositions in favour of the prosecution case. (Photo for representation)

The special court of additional district and sessions judge Sunita Grover also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the convict Indrajeet alias Ashu, a resident of Bazpur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, after holding him guilty under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It also sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10, 000 each while pronouncing him guilty under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court observed in its judgment that all the sentences will run concurrently.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that it was on April 9, 2023, when a complaint was received about the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl at the Sector-14 police.

The girl was traced and recovered within a few days from another location in Haryana, following which her medical examination confirmed sexual assault.

“Following this, a POCSO case was registered, and Indrajeet arrested.

The court pronounced him guilty on Wednesday based on the evidence and witness depositions in favour of the prosecution case.