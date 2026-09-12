Man sentenced to 20 years’ jail for minor’s rape
Gurugram: A city court sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday after holding him guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, police said on Friday
Gurugram: A city court sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday after holding him guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor girl, police said on Friday.
The special court of additional district and sessions judge Sunita Grover also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on the convict Indrajeet alias Ashu, a resident of Bazpur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, after holding him guilty under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
It also sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10, 000 each while pronouncing him guilty under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court observed in its judgment that all the sentences will run concurrently.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that it was on April 9, 2023, when a complaint was received about the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl at the Sector-14 police.
The girl was traced and recovered within a few days from another location in Haryana, following which her medical examination confirmed sexual assault.
“Following this, a POCSO case was registered, and Indrajeet arrested.
The court pronounced him guilty on Wednesday based on the evidence and witness depositions in favour of the prosecution case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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