Sun, Dec 28, 2025
40-yr-old drunk driver held for ramming police barricade, injuring cop

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 03:14 am IST

A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Delhi for allegedly hitting a police barricade while drunk, injuring a constable during routine checks.

New Delhi

The incident took place around 11pm on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The incident took place around 11pm on Wednesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 40-year-old drunk woman, who works with a private firm in Delhi, was arrested for allegedly ramming her i10 car into a police barricade and injuring a Delhi Police constable during routine checks in Rohini, police said. The woman was arrested and the car was seized, they said.

The incident took place around 11pm on Wednesday, near Punjab Sweets in Rohini Sector 11. The woman was identified as Arti Jain, a resident of Rohini Sector 16.

A senior police officer said, “An information was received that a speeding car came and hit a police constable. A white i10 car first hit the police constable and then rammed into the barricade.”

Hareshwar Swami, deputy commissioner of police (outernorth), said the injured policeman, Ct Rohit, is deployed with Delhi Police’s Battalion 1.

“A police picket was deployed and a police official was on duty when a lady arrived in a car and hit the police officer. After hitting the car, the woman was still sitting inside the vehicle. She appeared to be heavily intoxicated and was not coming out of the car. After some time, the team got her out,” the DCP said.

DCP said their enquiry and a medical examination confirmed she was under the influence of alcohol.

The injured officer was admitted to BSA Hospital, Rohini, for treatment and Jain was booked under sections of rash driving and act endangering life, police said.

“She was returning after attending a birthday party. Offending vehicle has been seized in this case,” the DCP said.

