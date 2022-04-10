42.4°C: Delhi sizzles on hottest April day in 5 years
Delhi recorded its hottest April day in five years on Saturday as the maximum temperature rose to 42.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. Before this, 43.2 degrees was recorded on April 21, 2017.
The maximum temperature at Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, was eight degrees above normal on Saturday and nearly a degree higher than the previous day’s 41.6°C, when the capital reported its first severe heatwave of the year.
Severe heatwave conditions continued to prevail across Delhi amid the weather bureau’s orange alert on Saturday, with all weather stations recording temperatures above 40 degrees. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal. Severe heatwave readings were recorded at Palam (42.7°C), Mungeshpur (43°C), Ridge (43.9°C), Aya Nagar (43.6°C) and Lodhi Road (42.8°C) stations.
Saturday also saw the highest maximum temperature in the first half of April in the past 72 years, according to India Meteorological Department data going back to 1951, since when the agency has detailed records.
A review of data for the first 15 days of April over the past 72 years between 1951-2022 showed that a high of 42.4 degrees was recorded for the first time at Safdarjung on Saturday, weather officials said. Prior to this, temperature up to 41.6 degrees was recorded during the first 15 days of April 2010. The same temperature was also recorded on Friday.
Delhi has been setting weather records every month since August 2020. In March, its monthly maximum was the fourth highest since 1951, behind 2021 (33.1°C), 2004 (33.4°C) and 1953 (34.4°C). The mean minimum temperature was the second-highest for March since 1951, behind 2010 and 1953, which jointly recorded a mean minimum average of 18.5°C.
There was a possibility of cloud cover from April 12, due to which the severity might be relatively lower even though the temperature will stay above normal, the Met department had said on Friday.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the weather department’s seven-day forecast. heatwave conditions in some parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Delhi and Punjab and Haryana are expected till Monday.
Heatwave conditions are likely over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on April 12 and 13.
-
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launches own party in Ambala
Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launched her own political party, Mission Ekta Party, here on Saturday. She said that its goal is to implement the Constitution to empower citizens to rise above discrimination on caste lines. Allaria has contested several elections unsuccessfully with various political parties and as an independent. She was an active face in the farmer's agitation against the now-scrapped three farm laws.
-
Bengaluru Karaga to continue tradition of visiting dargah
Despite recent calls by right-wing groups demanding to keep the Muslim community away from Hindu festivals, the Bengaluru Karaga procession will continue the traditional visit to the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet, organisers said on Saturday. The annual Bengaluru Karaga festival is returning to its full glory after a long break of two years due to the Covid pandemic. The procession also involves a visit to a Dargah.
-
Ludhiana | Divisional commissioner pushes for ridge seeding technique to help conserve groundwater
For conservation of depleting groundwater table, divisional commissioner (Patiala division) Chander Gaind urged the farmers to adopt ridge seeding technique for sowing paddy instead of the conventional method of flooding the field. Gaind said he held a meeting with Progressive farmer Surjeet Singh Sadhugarh, who has been successfully using this technique over the years a few days ago, where the latter presented ways to save water and protect the environment through modern farming techniques.
-
Chandigarh: Para sports carnival at Sukhna on April 16
The City Beautiful will host its first-ever sports carnival for persons with disabilities at Sukhna Lake on April 16. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will flag off the one-day tournament at Sukhna Lake Sports Complex at 4.30 pm. The event is being organised by Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28, a non-profit organisation working for the empowerment of people facing severe disabilities due to spinal or brain injuries.
-
Education director pulls up Ludhiana DEO for inaction against illegal construction at school
Taking strict note of the non-compliance of Kaur's previous two orders to probe the alleged illegal construction at Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar, and submit a report regarding the same, the Punjab education department director in his latest communication said district education officer elementary Jaswinder Kaur would be held personally responsible for the delay. Despite repeated calls and messages seeking her response against the allegations, Kaur refrained from speaking on the issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics