42-yr-old killed in NW Delhi brawl, 4 held

Four men –- all e-rickshaw drivers –- have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 42-year-old man to death over giving way to a wedding procession on Thursday in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, Mohan Lal, was a resident of Wazirpur JJ colony and was part of the procession.

Police said that the incident took place at around 10pm on Thursday when the e-rickshaw drivers were trying to navigate their way through the procession and Lal had asked them to wait till they clear the space.

“This led to a physical fight. Lal, along with another relative, Virender Singh (47), were dragged, kicked and punched. Bharat Nagar police were informed about the fight and on reaching the spot, they found out the injured were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu hospital. Lal succumbed to injuries while Singh is currently undergoing treatment,” DCP (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

The accused were identified as Sahil, Raghav, Abhishek and Arjun and were arrested on Thursday night.

A case of murder and attempted murder has been lodged and police said action is being taken against the arrested accused.

The deceased was a vendor and is survived by his wife and their three children.