42-yr-old man charred to death after car catches fire in Delhi’s Bijwasan: Police

A 42-year-old man was charred to death when his car caught fire on his way back home on Monday night, police said. The incident occured on the Bijwasan Flyover near Dwarka Expressway. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred on the Bijwasan Flyover near Dwarka Expressway, police said.

According to police, their control room received a call around 10:30pm in which the caller said that a car was engulfed in flames with a family trapped inside. When the staff from Kapashera police station reached the spot, they discovered a car which had caught fire.

The fire brigade was called to the spot which managed to bring the fire under control.

However, upon inspecting the car, authorities found a half-burnt body in the driver’s seat.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was travelling from Bijwasan Flyover toward Dwarka Expressway when it suddenly caught fire. The driver was unable to escape the vehicle in time.

Police said that through the car’s registration details, they identified the deceased as 42-year-old Sandeep Singh, a resident of Nihal Colony in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar.

Sandeep, who operated a taxi business in RK Puram, was returning home from his office at the time of the incident.

The Fire and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation and the body was later moved to mortuary for postmortem.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.