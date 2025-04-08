Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

42-yr-old man charred to death after car catches fire in Delhi’s Bijwasan: Police

ByHemani Bhandari
Apr 08, 2025 12:58 PM IST

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was travelling from Bijwasan Flyover toward Dwarka Expressway when it suddenly caught fire

A 42-year-old man was charred to death when his car caught fire on his way back home on Monday night, police said.

The incident occured on the Bijwasan Flyover near Dwarka Expressway. (Representative file photo)
The incident occured on the Bijwasan Flyover near Dwarka Expressway. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred on the Bijwasan Flyover near Dwarka Expressway, police said.

According to police, their control room received a call around 10:30pm in which the caller said that a car was engulfed in flames with a family trapped inside. When the staff from Kapashera police station reached the spot, they discovered a car which had caught fire.

The fire brigade was called to the spot which managed to bring the fire under control.

However, upon inspecting the car, authorities found a half-burnt body in the driver’s seat.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was travelling from Bijwasan Flyover toward Dwarka Expressway when it suddenly caught fire. The driver was unable to escape the vehicle in time.

Also Read: Ghaziabad: Two women to face action for portraying NH-9 crash as snatching bid

Police said that through the car’s registration details, they identified the deceased as 42-year-old Sandeep Singh, a resident of Nihal Colony in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar.

Sandeep, who operated a taxi business in RK Puram, was returning home from his office at the time of the incident.

The Fire and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation and the body was later moved to mortuary for postmortem.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 42-yr-old man charred to death after car catches fire in Delhi’s Bijwasan: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On