Ghaziabad: Two women to face action for portraying NH-9 crash as snatching bid

Ghaziabad: A 32-year-old woman and her sister are likely to face legal action for allegedly fabricating an accident on the National Highway – 9 on March 5 as a case of chain-snatching bid, police said on Monday. The woman was heading from Dasna jail to her house in Khoda on a scooter around 12 noon on March 5 but fell off her scooter on the highway and got hurt. However, she complained to the Wave City police saying that some bikers tried to snatch her chain. (Representational image)

Officers said that a woman identified as Renu Singh was heading from Dasna jail to her house in Khoda on a scooter around 12 noon on March 5. But she fell off her scooter on the highway and got hurt. However, she complained to the Wave City police saying that some bikers tried to snatch her chain, and she lost balance and got injured.

During the probe, police checked the CCTVs installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). “It came to light that it was an accident involving a bike and a woman’s scooter. Images show that there was no chain-snatching attempt, and the chain was not missing,” said assistant commissioner of police (Wave City Circle) Upasana Pandey.

Renu’s sister, identified as Meenu, a widow, made videos about the incident and put it on social media portraying it to be a snatching bid, officers said.

“The claims made by Meenu are false…The biker involved in the accident was also found at the spot. During inquiry, it came to light that the woman on scooter was coming from Dasna jail after meeting her husband, Vinit, lodged in the 2023 case of murder and SC/ST Act registered at Khoda,” the ACP added.

DCP (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary said that police will take strict legal action against the two women.

“They tried to make a case of a road accident as a case of attempted snatching, and also tried to fabricate it on social media. We will soon initiate legal action. We have the required CCTVs and sufficient evidence that indicates that it was a case of collision of the scooter and a bike,” Tiwary added.