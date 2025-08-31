Search
Aug 31, 2025
45 jhuggis gutted in Rohini fire, no casualties

Karn Pratap Singh
Aug 31, 2025 11:31 pm IST

Fire services officials said nine fire tenders and over 20 firefighters were sent to douse the fire that started at around 7pm.

Nearly 45 jhuggis were gutted after a fire broke out in the slums at Bengali Basti in north Delhi’s Rohini Sector 18 on Sunday evening, fire department officials said. No injuries were reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), their control room received a call at 7.01pm about a fire in Bengali Basti slums in Rohini Sector 18. “We rushed nine fire tenders that worked for nearly three and a half hours to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further,” a DFS official said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami said police personnel from the Shahbad Dairy police station rushed to the fire spot after receiving a call about it.

“Ten ambulances were also sent. The cause of the fire is currently not known. No injury has been reported in the incident so far. Further enquiry is going on,” the DCP said.

