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45-yr-old held in Golf Links robbery, total 4 arrests

Delhi Police arrested Nihal Hussain, 45, for a robbery at a businessman's home, making it the fourth arrest in the case involving a ₹30 lakh heist.

Published on: May 24, 2026 04:22 AM IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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The Delhi Police crime branch on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the robbery in a businessman’s house Golf Links last month, police said, adding that this is the fourth arrest in the case.

45-yr-old held in Golf Links robbery, total 4 arrests
45-yr-old held in Golf Links robbery, total 4 arrests

On the night of April 17, four members of a businessman’s family were held hostage and gold worth 25–30 lakh was looted by eight to nine people, including two former domestic helpers who were the masterminds.

According to police, Nihal Hussain alias Sanjay, has been previously involved in nearly 20 heinous crimes. Three accused, including a former staffer, were arrested by the New Delhi district police team four days after the dacoity took place. At least five suspects are still on the run.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Yadav said the crime branch’s central range team, led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Satender Mohan and inspector Vinay Bhardwaj, recently received information that Hussain was involved in the dacoity case registered at Tughlak Road police station.

“Hussain was convicted in at least seven previous cases. He came out of a Delhi jail on May 13 last year,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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