482 gangsters held across Delhi-NCR in special drive

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested 482 gangsters, including nine operatives linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, following a two-day special drive launched against organised crime across the Delhi-NCR, the police said on Thursday. The raids also led to seizure of 141 pistols, 212 cartridges, 79 knives, 24 vehicles, ₹19 lakh in cash, 31 mobile phones, 19 kilograms of narcotic substances and 1,234 small bottles of liquor, said officials. (Representational image)

The operation titled “Gang Bust 2.0” was carried out from Tuesday till Thursday.

“We held nine alleged members of the Shahzad Bhatti network involved in recruiting foot soldiers through social media platforms for anti-national activities. The accused were tasked with carrying out random firing at security personnel in north India and the Delhi-NCR region. Some of them were allegedly involved in arms trafficking for the Shahzad Bhatti network,” said additional commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah

“The teams conducted raids at 1,014 locations linked to gangsters, shooters, financiers, SIM card suppliers, arms suppliers, vehicle providers, shelter operators and social media handlers associated with criminal syndicates,” he added.

The raids led to seizure of 141 pistols, 212 cartridges, 79 knives, 24 vehicles, ₹19 lakh in cash, 31 mobile phones, 19 kilograms of narcotic substances and 1,234 small bottles of liquor, said officials.

Police said the operation targeted several major gangs operating in and around Delhi.

Besides the Shahzad Bhatti network, seven members of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, four members each of the Sandeep Kala Jathedi and Saddam Gauri gangs, and three members each linked to the Hashim Baba, Tillu and Kaushal Chaudhary gangs were arrested, the police said.

Police also arrested two members linked to the Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawana gang and one member each associated with the Jitender Mann alias Gogi, Arsh Dala, Chheenu and Nasir gangs. A total of 443 people associated with other gangs were also arrested during the operation, police said.