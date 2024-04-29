 48-yr-old security guard found dead in tin shed | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
48-yr-old security guard found dead in tin shed

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2024 05:28 AM IST

A 48-year-old security guard, who doubled up as a traffic marshal, was found dead in a tyre repair shop near Meethapur Chowk in Jaitpur of south Delhi on Monday morning in unclear circumstances, police said. Police said they have sent the body for an autopsy and will take necessary action as per the report.

The man was working as a traffic marshal at Meethapur Chowk, where his body was found in a tin shed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Although the body had injuries to eyes and hands, police suspect they could have been caused due to rats nibbling on it. A person who slept in the shop on Sunday night, identified as Rajesh Sonu, was detained by the police to ascertain the events leading to the death.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said the police was informed around 7.15am on Monday about a man lying unconscious inside the shop. The deceased was identified as Gopal Gupta, 48, a resident of Hari Nagar Extension in Jaitpur.

“Gupta was employed with a private security agency and was performing the duties of a traffic marshal at Meethapur Chowk. His body was found inside a tin shed, where he earlier had a puncture repair shop. There were injuries to his lips, right eye and hands. Blood was also oozing from his mouth. Local enquiry revealed that Gupta was alcoholic and was last seen at 10pm in a heavily inebriated condition. He came to the shop and slept next to Rajesh,” Deo said.

News / Cities / Delhi / 48-yr-old security guard found dead in tin shed
