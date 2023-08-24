G20 summit: 60 DCPs assigned different tasks, Delhi LG told

Sixty deputy commissioners of police (DCP) will oversee and manage specific tasks related to the upcoming G20 Summit, according to officials aware of the matter, who added that lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena was informed of the same in a meeting held between senior officers of the Delhi Police and the LG.

Sixty deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been chosen for specific tasks, Delhi LG VK Saxena was informed in a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora, special commissioner of police (G20) RS Krishnia, special CP (traffic) Surender Singh Yadav, and DCPs of all 15 police districts on Thursday.

“One DCP each has been assigned responsibilities of all hotels housing the delegates, locations where meetings will be held, and locations where spouses (of delegates) will be visiting. The DCPs have also been put in charge of routes to be undertaken by the visiting dignitaries,” a statement issued by the LG office said.

Some of the special tasks assigned to the 60 DCPs included security in and around the summit venues, Indira Gandhi International Airport, hotels, tourist sites, and traffic routes of the visiting delegations.

During the meeting, the DCPs outlined the measures they undertake in their respective domains.

The other directions issued by Saxena included sealing all borders to prevent unwarranted entry into the city and keeping track of posts and trends on social media, especially rumours and inflammatory content. He asked the officers to focus on shopping malls, markets, monuments, and places of worship by deploying quick reaction teams (QRTs), commando units, and strike forces with special vehicles named Vikrant. Saxena also asked for an elaborate contingency plan in and around hospitals to facilitate emergency medical care.

The LG also asked to convey any lacunae on the ground regarding sanitation, defacement, and road maintenance to the departments concerned. All public pathways and medians need to be free of encroachment, he told the officers.

Saxena also issued some directions to senior police officers they needed strict compliance and without failures. He stressed security for women and other vulnerable groups as well.

The LG told the senior police officers that the G20 Summit will be an opportunity for the Delhi Police and its personnel to showcase their efficiency and capability in handling a visit by 40 heads of states/governments to the national capital.

During the meeting, Saxena also emphasised that the city police will have to ensure that routine law and order and policing are maintained at the highest level without causing any inconvenience to the residents of Delhi.

“The police personnel should maintain cordial behaviour with delegates, tourists, and the public at large. Constant vigil for prevention of unlawful gatherings that may lead to public nuisance should also be maintained. Crime control strategy be scrupulously implemented with maximum and visible police presence across the city. Bad characters and identified notorious elements be warned and kept in check by police personnel,” the LG said.

A senior Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named, said that the instructions given by the LG will be implemented. “It will be ensured that no loopholes in the security and traffic arrangements for the G20 events were left unaddressed,” the officer said.

