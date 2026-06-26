60-yr-old factory worker stabbed to death in Begampur robbery bid; 3 minors held

New Delhi: Three minor boys were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 60-year-old factory worker to death during a robbery in outer Delhi’s Begampur on Tuesday night while the elderly man was cycling home, police said on Thursday. According to police, the suspects stabbed the victim in his waist, robbed him of ₹4,080, divided the cash among themselves, and spent it on food. (Representative photo)

Police identified the victim as Rajesh, a resident of Shahabad Dairy who worked as a labourer in a nickel factory in Pratap Vihar.

According to police, the suspects stabbed Rajesh in his waist, robbed him of ₹4,080, divided the cash among themselves, and spent it on food.

Police seized the knife used in the crime, which the suspects purchased online, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said that on Tuesday night, the Begampur police station was informed that a man was lying unconscious and bleeding from his mouth in an isolated area on Pansali Road. A police team reached there and found that he had already been shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

“It was found that rajesh had been declared dead by doctors. Rajesh was returning home on a bicycle when the stabbing happened. We registered a case of murder and launched the probe,” said Jaiswal.

During the enquiry, police found the man who last saw Rajesh bleeding on the road. Rajesh had allegedly told him that three boys surrounded him and one of them stabbed him in his waist, police said.

They added that no CCTV cameras were installed near the scene, and cameras on the routes leading to the scene were scanned.

Police said using technical investigation and field intelligence, they identified the three suspects and apprehended them on Wednesday. The three confessed to killing the man over robbery and using a knife in the crime, police added.

“The boys said they were present in the area to commit a robbery for money. They spotted the cyclist and waylaid him. One of them threatened Rajesh with a knife and asked for money while the other two restrained him. When Rajesh resisted, the boy stabbed him in his waist. Thereafter, they stole ₹4,080 from his pocket before fleeing the area, leaving him bleeding behind,” said an investigator.