60-yr-old man, son stabbed to death by neighbour in Delhi’s Alaknanda

New Delhi : A 60-year-old man and his son were stabbed to death in broad daylight, while their relative was wounded, after their neighbour attacked them inside Tara Apartment in south Delhi’s Alaknanda area on Friday evening, police said. The accused has been identified and is on the run.

60-yr-old, son killed in neighbour attack in Alaknanda; relative injured(Sourced)

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According to police, the incident occurred around 6:15pm. The victims – a 60-year-old man, his son Karan Sood who is in his 30s, and his nephew – were inside their house in O block when the accused, also a resident of Tara Apartments, called them out. The victim’s family worked in the property business and had been living in the apartment complex for 15 years.

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A senior police officer said that the argument turned into a brawl outside their house. “The accused and the victims were arguing over monetary issues. They have been fighting over financial and parking issues for almost a year now. On Friday evening, they again fought and the accused pulled out a sharp object. All of them were outside O block, where the accused stabbed the father, son, and cousin multiple times.”

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal confirmed the double murder. “A PCR call was made by locals who complained that a resident killed another resident. The father-son duo succumbed to their injuries while the cousin sustained minor injuries. The accused resides in F block and is on the run. He has been identified and we are tracking him. He will be held soon,” said DCP Mittal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal confirmed the double murder. “A PCR call was made by locals who complained that a resident killed another resident. The father-son duo succumbed to their injuries while the cousin sustained minor injuries. The accused resides in F block and is on the run. He has been identified and we are tracking him. He will be held soon,” said DCP Mittal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 60-year-old is survived by his wife and two daughters. Police have not released the names of the other victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 60-year-old is survived by his wife and two daughters. Police have not released the names of the other victims. {{/usCountry}}

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A resident of Tara Apartments, who asked not to be identified, told HT: “I was stepping down from my house when I saw a man stabbing Sood ji and his family members. I screamed, but the man stabbed all three of them and left. We called police and an ambulance, but nobody came on time. I had to take my own car out and put Karan in the boot. I took a driver’s help and rushed Karan to a nearby hospital in GK II.”

'Doctors delayed treatment'

The resident alleged that doctors at a hospital in M block, GK II, delayed admitting the victims. “They took more than 20 minutes and were not taking Karan inside. They wasted crucial time. They were not even providing us with an ambulance. We then went to Max Hospital, but it was too late. Karan had died.”

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Another resident, also requesting anonymity, said they had seen the families of the accused and the victim fight before over petty parking and financial issues.

Within minutes, multiple police teams have cordoned off the spot, with forensic experts collecting blood samples and other evidence. Personnel were seen also collecting CCTV footage from cameras installed around the crime scene. Silence prevails in the society, with residents staying indoors, according to at least three residents HT spoke to.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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