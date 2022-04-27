64,000 Kashmiri Pandit families left Valley in early 1990s due to militancy: MHA
Pakistan-sponsored terrorism forced 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families to leave Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and settle in Jammu, Delhi, and some other parts of the country, the Centre has said.
According to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for 2020-21, as many as 14,091 civilians and 5,356 security force personnel lost their lives to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir between the 1990s, when militancy first reared its head in the valley, and 2020. “Militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is intricately linked with infiltration of terrorists from across the border,” the report said.
Besides Kashmiri Pandits, militancy forced some Sikh and Muslim families too to migrate from the Valley, it said. Nearly 1,054 families from the hilly areas of Jammu migrated to Jammu plains, it said.
As per the records of registration available with the relief and migrant commissioner, J&K, at present 43,618 registered Kashmiri migrant families are settled in Jammu, 19,338 families in Delhi and NCR, and 1,995 families in a few other states and the UTs in the country, the report said.
With a view to resettle Kashmiri migrants in the valley, the MHA has approved 3,000 jobs in the J&K government under Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Package - 2008, and an additional 3,000 jobs under the Prime Minister’s Development Package - 2015 (PMDP-2015).
To house these 6,000 Kashmiri migrant employees in the valley, construction of 6,000 transit accommodations at an outlay of ₹920 crore has also been approved by the MHA. Under the scheme, 1,025 flats have been completed or “substantially completed” and 1,488 are under construction.
The report said that a total of 2,546 terror incidents sponsored by Pakistan took place in Jammu and Kashmir from 2014 to 2020, in which 481 security personnel, 215 civilians, and 1,216 terrorists were killed.
There were 1,776 infiltration attempts from across the border to Jammu and Kashmir between 2014 and 2020, of which 685 were successful.
The annual report said under the PMDP-2015, financial assistance of ₹5.50 lakh is also being disbursed to the 36,384 families which were displaced from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Chhamb, and Niabat and had settled in Jammu and Kashmir.
The central government has approved a similar financial assistance for inclusion of those Displaced Persons (DP) families. Out of the 5,300 DP families of PoJK, 1,947 initially had opted to move outside the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but later returned and settled there.
A total of ₹1,371.13 crore has been disbursed to 31,670 beneficiaries till December 31, 2020.
Financial assistance of ₹5.5 lakh per family has also been approved by the government of India with an outlay of ₹317.02 crore for 5,764 families of West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs), who had migrated from several areas of West Pakistan in the aftermath of the partition of 1947 and settled in different parts of the Jammu region, the report said.
-
Return ₹2.8 crore to mining firm for not honouring contract: HC to Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to return about ₹2.8 crore to a mining firm for not honouring the terms and conditions of a 2017 contract. The firm, Confitech Barter Private Limited, had got the contract in 2017 for Lubangarh located in Ludhiana Machhiwara. The firm deposited two instalments as per the bid of ₹2.8 crore and ₹3.25 lakh. The contract was cancelled and amount deposited was forfeited.
-
Punjab is facing acute power crisis
Amid depleting coal supplies, Punjab has further slipped into an acute electricity crisis due to the outage of two more power-generating units -- one each of Talwandi Sabo and Ropar thermal plants. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is resorting to unscheduled power cuts, especially in rural areas. According to sources, one 660 MW unit of the Talwandi Sabo power plant halted generation due to leakage in its boiler.
-
NGT monitoring committee to visit Ludhiana : MC, fire officials in a tizzy
With just a day to go for the National Green Tribunal monitoring committee's visit to the city, civic body and fire officials were on their toes dousing fires and removing garbage in the Tajpur Road Dump area on Tuesday.
-
Ludhiana man held for smuggling leopard skin
A Ludhiana man was arrested on Tuesday for animal skin smuggling after a joint team of local police, forest department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi, recovered three leopard skins from Sanjiv's house at Prem Vihar. A complaint in this regard was made at the Tibba police station, said station house officer inspector Ranbir Singh. A raid was conducted and Sanjiv was held following recoveries from his house, said the SHO.
-
Widespread protests held in Jammu over erratic water, electricity supply
Enraged over rampant power cuts and erratic water supply amid rising mercury, residents protested in various parts of Jammu on Tuesday. Protests were held in Vijapur town of Samba, Jammu city and Kathua town where angry people strongly castigated the administration for prolonged power cuts and erratic water supply. They also shouted slogans against the LG administration for turning a blind eye to the chaotic situation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics