65 people from across states arrested for duping Delhiites with electricity bill trick
The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days.
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday.
The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims’ mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Recently, it had come to light that some fraudsters were sending random messages to the people saying their electricity bill had not been updated, and threatened to cut off their connection if they were not corrected.
The victims, assuming the message to be genuine, called the number mentioned in the message.
When they called the number, they were connected with the alleged fraudsters, who, posing as electricity officers, managed to get their bank account details or install a remote access software in their phones.
Once the details were shared, the accused transferred money from their victims’ accounts.
During investigation, police found that more than 200 complaints were lodged detailing the same modus operandi.
In its investigation, police found that the fraud network was spread in several states across the country, a senior police officer said.
Police formed different teams and conducted raids in more than 22 cities, including Jaipur, Indore, Ludhiana, Jamtara, Karmatand, Kolkata, Gandhinagar, Surat, arresting the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said.
SIM card vendors, account holders and providers, E-Mitra and their associates, and some tele callers were working as part of the gang, police said.
In an official statement, BSES, the electricity distribution company in Delhi, said it has, of late, been making efforts to make people aware about such frauds through messages.
"BSES discoms have been sensitising consumers and in fact, have undertaken a very aggressive campaign in the last few months across multiple platforms including on social media, WhatsApp, SMS Alerts and consumer newsletter (that goes with the bills) to inform consumers to be vigilant against these fraudulent calls and messages.
"BSES officials are also educating consumers during in-person interactions and in RWA meetings to be alert on fraudulent calls and messages regarding electricity disconnection, bill payment, etc and not click on unknown links or call on suspicious numbers received through SMS/e-mail."
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
Watch: EPS reaches AIADMK headquarters days after court order
A division bench of the Madras high court has set aside the August 17 single-bench judgment in favour of O Panneerselvam on the party leadership dispute. Following the General Council meeting on July 11 where AIADMK interim general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami formally assumed the role of party general secretary, the Madras high court issued a verdict on August 17. The judgment nullified the July 11th meeting and invalidated the appointment of the EPS as general secretary.
CBI begins probe into gang trapping people in false cases
PRAYAGARAJ The CBI has started investigations in connection with a gang in Prayagraj that used false rape and criminal cases under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to blackmail people for extorting money. The probe has been initiated after the Allahabad high court on August 18 directed the investigation agency to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the gang, which is lodging fake cases against innocent people.
J’khand Governor back after week-long Delhi visit, no word on Soren
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Thursday returned to state capital Ranchi after a week-long stay in New Delhi, but there was no word on the recommendation sent earlier by Election Commission of India on chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of holding an office of profit, a charge that could potentially disqualify cM Soren as a member of Legislative Assembly.
Back from Delhi, Nitish inaugurates India’s largest rubber dam on Falgu
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated India's longest rubber dam on Falgu river in Gaya, where lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad arrive every year during the Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to their ancestors, and a steel foot over bridge for the convenience of the visitors. Kumar said that keeping in view of the religious beliefs associated with the place, he had proposed the name 'Gayaji Dam'.
