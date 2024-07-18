6.7 million saplings to be planted in Delhi

New Delhi Officials said 4.8 million trees and shrubs were planted in 2022-23 and 8.9 million in 2023-24. (HT Archive)

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Thursday directed all agencies in Delhi to cumulatively plant 6.7 million saplings in 2024-25, according to a statement released by the LG secretariat.

Officials said that despite the paucity of land in the Capital, the LG directed officials to explore possible ways, including the creation of layered plantations, Miyawaki forests and aquatic forests, to increase green cover.

The order was passed after the LG held a review on the status of afforestation and plantations in the Capital, including taking stock of work done over the past two years. Officials said 4.8 million trees and shrubs were planted in 2022-23 and 8.9 million in 2023-24.

The plantation will be undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), forest department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Highlighting the suggestions put forth by the LG, the statement said, “Plantation to be done along the boundary walls of school and other institutional premises. Special drive to be launched by DDA in the Narela-Bawana area, with focus on the area earmarked for green belt in the Master Plan. Forest department and DDA to plant fruit-bearing trees in the Ridge and forest areas to provide for the feeding needs of birds and animals, thereby mitigating the effects of continued erosion of their habitat.”

Officials said that the LG also suggested avoiding the use of plastic bags to either store or distribute saplings for plantations, and instead use soft pots made by mixing soil with cow dung.

Last year, a generic plantation was done at Asola Bhati Mines, and bamboo and flowering trees were planted at Garhi Mandu and along roadsides in the run-up to the G 20 Summit. Officials added that for the first time, saplings of cherry blossom, chinar, green apple, water apple and sandalwood were planted at different locations, including the Raj Niwas, on the LG’s instructions.