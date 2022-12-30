Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
7 missing as boat capsizes in Ganga near Patna: Cops

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 11:30 PM IST

After the accident, the district administration along with state disaster response force personnel launched a search operation, an official in the know of the matter said.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told news agency PTI that the accident took place when the boat carrying 14 people overturned midway. (HT)
ByAvinash Kumar, Danapur

At least seven people were feared drowned after a boat ferrying over 14 passengers capsized in the Ganga river near Patna on Friday, said police.

After the accident, the district administration along with state disaster response force personnel launched a search operation, an official in the know of the matter said. Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh told news agency PTI that the accident took place when the boat carrying 14 people overturned midway.

“The boat overturned and sank in the middle of Ganga near Mahavir Tola ghat under Maner police station. While seven people managed to swim to safety, seven others went missing,” the DM said. Meanwhile, Danapur sub-divisional officer Pradip Singh said the search operation will continue on Saturday.

